Bassetlaw nurse scoops top national award for her 'unique project' at Rampton Hospital

Meagan McNaney won the innovation nursing award at The British Journal of Nursing Awards, held in London last week.

Meagan, nurse consultant and head of nursing and quality at Rampton Hospital was also shortlisted for the mental health nurse of the year award.

The nominations were down to her ‘outstanding work’ with the Personality Disorder Service and a transition project supporting patients moving on from high secure settings.

Rampton Hospital

The judges said that Meagan’s project has completely transformed the care for patients who move from Rampton’s high secure setting to another service.

Meagan explained that the project is underpinned by evidence-based research and is co-produced with patients.

She added: “Patients can be with our service for anything from five to 20 years, which is a long time, so it’s crucial that we deliver the best support when they move on to another service, in ways that meet their needs.

"This project is unique; there is nothing else that currently compares within the UK.”

The transition project has improved patient care from the initial idea of moving on, to being completely discharged from the service.

“Since the project started, 24 men have moved on from Rampton Hospital – more than triple any other period – and no one has had to return, which is an unprecedented level of success,” said Meagan.

The transition project can be replicated in any setting and other services within Nottinghamshire Healthcare Trust are now using the same methods to support patients moving from medium or low secure to the community.

Meagan said: “I am extremely proud of the work done in the Personality Disorder Service and I am especially proud of the transition project and the patients who have helped shape and develop this excellent new service.