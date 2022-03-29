Welbeck Abbey Brewery is revamping its core range with three new brews inspired by tales from the Welbeck Estate.

It comes as the brewery has had its own in-house bottling line installed which will help the business cut down on its carbon footprint and allow it to produce smaller, one-off batches.

Brewery bosses said following a ‘careful review’ of its existing range of beers and listening to customer feedback, they have decided to reduce and update their core range to just four ales.

The core range of brews from Welbeck Abbey Brewery.

Managing director, Claire Monk said: “After 10 years supplying beer into pubs, restaurants, and bottle shops, we felt it was time to review our core range, and as such, our brewing team have been working hard over the last three months to hone recipes, using modern techniques to get the very best flavours from traditional malt and hops.

"By having a broader mix of ‘modern’ and ‘traditional’ beers in both the core range and specials on offer, we hope to appeal to a wider customer base.

"Having a smaller range of core beers plus more innovative specials will lend itself much better to our new bottled range, and with a joint approach across cask and bottled beer we hope to get drinkers excited about Welbeck and gain traction in areas of the market we have yet to break into.”

The popular Red Feather’will be staying and will be joined by three new beers – a five per cent West Coast American IPA, a crisp Continental Pale at 4.4 per cent and a 3.7 per cent Golden English session ale.

Brewer Tom Roe said: “This gives us full control over how we process our beer on site.

"We’ve taken the decision to move away from filtered and force-carbonated bottled beers, to the more natural process of bottle-conditioning.

"The benefits of this include increased flavour profile through no filtration and a slower maturation, ensuring that our bottled beer is as flavoursome as possible.

"It also means we can cut down on the use of plastic, transportation and externally sourced C02, improving our carbon footprint, something which is important to us here at Welbeck.

"Having a bottling line on-site also allows us to produce smaller, one-off batches of beer which we are very excited about.”

The new beers will be in pubs from April 4 and bottled beers will be available to buy online from April 11.

Claire will be holding a tasting event in the Courtyard outside Welbeck Farm Shop on Saturday April 30.