Young garden explorers will be tasked with finding a series of pictures and letters hiding among the plants. At the end of the trail, they can unscramble the letters to reveal the hidden word and be in with a chance of winning a children’s gardening set.

The trail is now open this week and will run daily from 11am to 4pm throughout August. Staff will be on-hand for any questions the green-fingered trail hunters might have.

Garden Centre Manager, Andrew Rawson, said: “We are excited to host our free children’s garden trail at Notcutts this year. As well as encouraging youngsters into gardening and to enjoy time outdoors, we’re pleased to offer local families something fun and free to do during the summer holidays.”