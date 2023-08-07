News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Worksop garden centre hosts free children’s activity trail

Notcutts Dukeries Garden Centre is hosting a free children’s activity trail this summer holiday to inspire budding young gardeners.
By Kate Mason
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:26 BST- 1 min read

Young garden explorers will be tasked with finding a series of pictures and letters hiding among the plants. At the end of the trail, they can unscramble the letters to reveal the hidden word and be in with a chance of winning a children’s gardening set.

The trail is now open this week and will run daily from 11am to 4pm throughout August. Staff will be on-hand for any questions the green-fingered trail hunters might have.

Garden Centre Manager, Andrew Rawson, said: “We are excited to host our free children’s garden trail at Notcutts this year. As well as encouraging youngsters into gardening and to enjoy time outdoors, we’re pleased to offer local families something fun and free to do during the summer holidays.”

Visit Notcutts Dukeries Garden Centre on Dukeries Road in Welbeck.

Related topics:Worksop