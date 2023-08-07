Tickets on sale for annual male voice choir’s concert
Tickets are on sale for Anston Male Voice Choir annual concert featuring a special guest.
By Kate Mason
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read
The concert featuring West End and Broadway hits will take place on Saturday September 9 at South Anston Methodist Church at 7pm.
This year the choir will be joined by special guest Laura Magann from Sheffield who specialises in classical and musical theatre.
Tickets £10 for adults, £5 for children. To book contact Neil on 01909 318190 or email [email protected]