Tickets on sale for annual male voice choir’s concert

Tickets are on sale for Anston Male Voice Choir annual concert featuring a special guest.
By Kate Mason
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read

The concert featuring West End and Broadway hits will take place on Saturday September 9 at South Anston Methodist Church at 7pm.

This year the choir will be joined by special guest Laura Magann from Sheffield who specialises in classical and musical theatre.

Tickets £10 for adults, £5 for children. To book contact Neil on 01909 318190 or email [email protected]

