The doors of the Worksop Priory Church, in Priorswell Road will be open between Wednesday November 29 and Sunday December 3 and residents, community groups and charities are invited to take part.

The church will be open between 10am and 4pm Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and between 10am and 7.30pm on Thursday. This event offers a great opportunity to promote your service or organisation and to inform the hundreds of visitors of the work you do.

To take part in the festival let your imagination run wild. The tree you bring for display can be decorated traditionally, or you can be as creative as you like. It can even be made of wire, wood, books or knitted.

The 19th Worksop Christmas Tree Festival will once again be held at The Priory Church between Wednesday November 29 and Sunday December 3

Those taking part are also encouraged to promote your group, charity or organisation with labels, a small display, photographs or other items.

Over the years the wonderful display of trees have been entered and decorated by many charities and organisations such as Bassetlaw Food Bank, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, Scouts, and many more all inside the old church, founded in 1103.

Residents can also get into the festive spirit on Saturday December 2 at The Priory Christmas Fair with a host of stalls, crafts and Christmas cheer.