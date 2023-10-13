News you can trust since 1895
Worksop woman 'buzzing' after first children's book about bees published

A Worksop woman – who has “wanted to be a children's author” since she was a child – is now a published author thanks to one little “buzzing” bee.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 13th Oct 2023, 18:21 BST- 2 min read
Nerys Emmett, aged 46, is from the Gateford area of Worksop and works in children’s services for Polaris, UK's largest communities of children's service providers, and has worked at the company for 14 years.

Throughout the week, Nerys is responsible for writing and reviewing policies and procedures.

But it is “writing children’s literature” that Nerys said she always wanted to pursue.

Nerys Emmett is a published children's author.Nerys Emmett is a published children's author.
She said as clichéd as it sounds, she has wanted to write children’s books since she was a child.

She added: “I loved Beatrix Potter as a child – and still do. One of my favourite books was the Butterfly Ball.

“It is a really old book that had the most magical illustrations of bugs and butterflies.

“I always wrote rhymes and poems and short stories as a child and throughout adulthood.

Illustrations for the book were painted by Richard Paul Emmett.Illustrations for the book were painted by Richard Paul Emmett.
“I have always been in the middle of creating a children's story in my head but never getting time to write it down or finish anything.

"Then I had my son Bertie and I knew I would write a short story that he would love.

“I would read Bombus Bertie to him in sections as it came to life. He knows it off by heart now.”

The book, published by Pegasus Publishers, was inspired by the Emmett family’s love of bees.

Nerys said her home and garden decor are bee-themed, with her children’s initials also spelling B.E.E.

“They just hold a very special place in our hearts”, she added.

The book is also a family effort as Nerys’ husband Richard is the artist behind the whimsical illustrations of Bertie and his friends.

Nerys said Bombus Bertie came to life in Richard’s paintings which was “important” as she wanted the fictional world to be “immersive and beautiful”.

She said: “I wrote Bombus Bertie to be a friend to the reader.

“Bertie narrates the book and explains the importance of his furry family and the life-cycle of bees.

“He explains how they gift us with pollination in return for us planting flowers, trees and crops.

“It is fun and factual with a light ecological message.”

The paperback is available worldwide and stocked by various suppliers.

