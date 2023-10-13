Spooky! Terrifying tour of 12 haunted places in Mansfield and Nottinghamshire

2 . The Village, Mansfield

It's now a popular games and entertainment centre and was once a nightclub. But The Village on Midworth Street in Mansfield was used as a slaughterhouse in the 1800s and legend has it that a woman named Catherine and her young son were murdered there. Enough to give you the creeps, especially as the sounds of a boy crying and a piano playing have been heard on ghost tours in the building. Photo: Submitted