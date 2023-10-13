Spooky! Terrifying tour of 12 haunted places in Mansfield and Nottinghamshire

Halloween is creeping ever closer, filling our imagination with spooky and scary thoughts.
So let’s go on our own ghost hunt in the run-up to October 31 and visit those notorious places in Mansfield and the rest of Nottinghamshire that are said to be haunted.
The county has long been home to paranormal activity – from mysterious noises and smells to strange sightings and amazing apparitions.
It is said that Nottinghamshire is littered with such a wide range of ghostly goings-on because its past is inextricably linked both to the opulent wealth of the establishment and to the abject poverty of the working class.
So to prepare ourselves for Halloween, join us on this terrifying tour of the 12 most haunted places, complete with photos of how they look now or when they were at their spookiest!
1. Most haunted places
2. The Village, Mansfield
It's now a popular games and entertainment centre and was once a nightclub. But The Village on Midworth Street in Mansfield was used as a slaughterhouse in the 1800s and legend has it that a woman named Catherine and her young son were murdered there. Enough to give you the creeps, especially as the sounds of a boy crying and a piano playing have been heard on ghost tours in the building. Photo: Submitted
3. Rufford Abbey
Rufford Abbey at Ollerton might be one of the most popular tourist attractions in the district and also a beautiful spot during daylight when families enjoy lovely walks through the country park. But come dusk, there have been reports of chanting ghostly monks walking the decayed halls, and of children laughing eerily. Photo: www.mattselbyphotography.co.uk
4. Clumber Park
Clumber Park, in the far north of the county near Worksop, is the perfect place for a family stroll or to take the dog for a walk. But when the sun goes down, many have reported seeing a 'grey lady', who walks slowly into the mist where she disappears. Photo: Rachel Atkins