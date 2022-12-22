The volcanic salt room at Ragdale Hall.

For the outstanding venue is offering a blissful spa day experience with full use of its facilities, including six unique pools, a Thermal Spa with 11 heat and water experiences, fitness classes plus a three-course delicious lunch and a 40-minute treatment as part of a free and easy-to-enter giveaway.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is read on, answer the simple question and follow the instructions.

Ragdale Hall Spa is located in the beautiful Leicestershire countryside, and combines state-of-the-art facilities with the charm of traditional Victorian architecture to create one of the most luxurious spas in the country.

If you’re not the lucky winner on this occasion, Ragdale Hall Spa gift vouchers are the perfect way to give the gift of ‘You Time’ this festive season.

And with time running out they could be the perfect gift option for anyone leaving their buying until the last minute.

Whether you’re looking for a stocking-filler or a stand-out gift, there’s something to suit all tastes and pockets.

Gift vouchers start from just £25 and are also available as an e-voucher.

For more information visit www.ragdalehall.co.uk or call 01664 433030.

But, to be in with a chance of winning this prize, answer this question:

In which county is Ragdale Hall Spa set?

Send your answer, along with your name, age and address, to copydesk.nmsy@nationalworld.co.uk.

The closing date for entries is Wednesday January 4, at noon. Normal competition rules apply and the Editor’s decision is final. Our terms and conditions are available on our website but to be eligible you must consent to us providing your details to Ragdale Hall.

