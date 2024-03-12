Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The popular venue will mark the milestone with celebrations taking place on Saturday and Sunday March 23 and 24, with activities taking place throughout the day including spectacular butterfly stilt walkers and a giant bubble-blowing display.

Kim Bellis, Director at the Tropical Butterfly House sees the celebrations as a great opportunity for visitors to experience all the exciting changes: “The park opened with just three employees, butterflies, peacocks, a tarantula and a snake and it’s incredible to see the new Butterfly House project come to fruition just before our 30th birthday. It’s lovely to have parents tell us how much they loved visiting as a child and be able to share our legacy with future generations. We look forward to celebrating with you!”

The park remains proudly owned and run by the same family that founded it in 1994.

Over the years, the park has continued to grow, with the addition of a new Butterfly House in April 2023 and a Bug House due to open later this year.

The two-day birthday celebrations will include appearances from the butterfly stilt walkers at 11am and 2pm outside the Butterfly House and a giant bubble-blowing display in the arena at 1pm.

Visitors can also enjoy daily keeper talks and feeds, Animal Antics show, tractor-trailer rides and the chance to meet mascots Lizzie the Lemur and Melvin the Meerkat as they walk around the park.

Youngsters can brighten up their day with butterfly-themed crafts or have their face painted as a butterfly, bug or bee.

Famous park resident, Odin the Raven, has painted a special 30th birthday masterpiece which will auctioned over the weekend with all proceeds donated to the RSPB.

Do you have any memories of your visits you could share? The park would love to hear your stories and memorable moments about its amazing animals and team of staff to share on its social media pages, with 3 special memories being selected at random to receive a family admission day ticket.