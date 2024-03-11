Bars and restaurants in Bassetlaw are set to be celebrated as part of the Best Bar None Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Held at Ye Olde Bell Hotel in Barnby Moor on Wednesday April 24, the awards will champion hospitality businesses who have achieved Best Bar None accreditation since it launched in the district in August last year.

Several venues have already secured accreditation, including Tigers Den at Worksop Town FC as well as The Elms Hotel and The Dominie Cross in Retford.

Best Bar None assesses businesses that sell alcohol against the core themes of venue management, staff training and care, customer safety and welfare, as well as customer service and community support.

Ye Olde Bell Hotel in Barnby Moor will host the Best Bar None Awards on 24 April

There will also be several awards on offer as part of the evening’s events to highlight further excellence among the venues that have taken advantage of the scheme.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “Celebrating the first round of our district’s Best Bar None accredited businesses, we’re excited to be hosting a glittering awards ceremony to recognise their commitments to upholding exemplary standards of venue management and customer and staff wellbeing.

“We have had a fantastic response from hospitality businesses completing or intending to secure their accreditation. The event promises to be a proud night for many to collectively celebrate their achievements and to hopefully take home one of the awards on the night.”

Hospitality venues in the Bassetlaw district that are Best Bar None accredited have been automatically entered into the awards and are eligible for two free tickets.

Venues looking to be considered for entry to the awards have until March 22 to achieve their Best Bar None accreditation.

Sally added: “Best Bar None accreditation is a gold-standard that businesses can strive to achieve, so we would encourage all venues to get involved and secure their certification and be included in the awards. As well as upskilling hospitality management teams, the visibility of accreditation can have a great impact on the perceived hospitality of a venue when people are deciding where to visit.”