Nottinghamshire Police placed under ‘enhanced monitoring’ after inspection

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) continuously monitors the performance of all police forces in England and Wales.

Nottinghamshire Police was inspected by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services between the end of 2023 and January 2024.

The monitoring process consists of two stages: ‘Scan’ and ‘Engage’.

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary has today moved Nottinghamshire Police into an enhanced level of monitoring.

All police forces are in routine monitoring under the Scan stage by default, but may be escalated to enhanced monitoring under the Engage stage if they are not effectively addressing the inspectorate’s concerns.

HMICFRS said Nottinghamshire Police had been moved into Engage because:

the force needs to improve how it manages and carries out effective investigations, and make sure that victims get the support they need; and

the force doesn't have adequate processes, planning or governance arrangements in place to monitor performance effectively or identify areas where improvement is required.

The inspection is the latest independent assessment of how the force is performing against the PEEL criteria used to assess forces in England and Wales. This stands for police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy.

HMICFRS said more detail about Nottinghamshire Police’s performance would be included in its next inspection report, which is due to be published later this year.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher said: “We move police forces into our enhanced level of monitoring, known as Engage, when a force is not responding to our concerns, or if it is not managing, mitigating or eradicating these concerns.

“The Engage process provides additional scrutiny and support from the inspectorate and other external organisations in the policing sector to help the force improve and provide a better service for the public.

“Nottinghamshire Police has been asked to urgently produce an improvement plan and will meet regularly with our inspectors. We will work closely with the force to monitor its progress against these important and necessary changes.”

Nottinghamshire Police has seen success in its performance around its rate at answering 999 and 101 calls.

These rates are amongst the best in the country and the force is also within the top quartile of forces nationally for achieving positive outcomes for victims.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “I have taken urgent action to address the immediate concerns raised and have ensured that all of the initial recommendations that relate to our investigations and support for victims have been completed.”

The Chief Constable added: “I fully acknowledge that our force has work to do to achieve our vision of being an outstanding force that we can all be proud of.

“I am fully committed to working with HMICFRS and we will work tirelessly to address their concerns and deliver the best possible service for the people of Nottinghamshire.”

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry said she was “disappointed” in the news but welcomed the opportunity the process will provide the force to focus on the areas of concern and continue their immediate actions to put things right.

She added: “I am determined to support and oversee the force’s progress with addressing all HMICFRS’ recommendations and have asked for weekly updates from the Chief Constable.