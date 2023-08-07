Gloworm, nestled in Thoresby Park is back and already on its way to being another sell out event.

It has been a firm favourite with families and children up to the age of 13, with festival goers traveling from all over the UK to enjoy three days of wholesome family fun since 2016.

And according to weather reports, the sun is expected to shine on this year’s event.

The Gloworm Festival returns for its 7th year this weekend

Rebecca McGlone, festival organiser said: “We’re really excited to be celebrating our 7th year of the Gloworm Festival this week. It’s been such a soggy summer so far, so to learn that the the sun has decided to join in the celebrations too makes it even lovelier.

This year’s event is going to be bigger and better than ever before, with performances and activities for all the family to enjoy. We hope that our festival goers will have a great time experiencing activities, workshops, and performances that they’ve never tried before."

This year’s event takes place on August 11 to 13 with an incredible line up already announced, including performances from Andy and the odd socks, Mister Maker featuring Rebecca Keatley and the legendary Basil Brush, Livin’ Joy, Ultimate Coldplay Tribute, Stavros Flatley, Mercury Queen Tribute, The Lancashire Hotpots and many more.

Not only will there be live stage shows across two stages, but families will also be able to meet and greet some of their favourite characters, like Paw Patrol’s Chase and Skye, Bing and Flop, Bluey and Bingo, Hey Duggee and more.

At Gloworm Festival there are no hidden costs, all activities and workshops are included in the price, even the fairground rides. (a small fee for rides will apply after 5pm)

Activities for the whole family to enjoy will be on offer, from drumming to wrestling, Happy’s Circus, White Post Farm and the now famous Playmobil Village.

Limited tickets are still available to purchase at www.glowormfestival.co.uk