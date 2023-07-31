The top 5 outdoor venues to visit with the kids this summer holidays in and around Worksop
The summer holidays are in full swing and if you’re running out of ideas of things to do with the family we’ve got you covered.
By Kate Mason
Published 31st Jul 2023, 17:13 BST
Here is a run down of the best outdoor family attractions in and around Worksop for the whole family to enjoy.
1. Creswell Crags
If you need a breath of fresh air, why not explore the 1.6 kilometre loop trail at Creswell Crags? Or walk in the footsteps of early humans and woolly mammoths through the dramatic gorge, take in the Ice Age rock art and enjoy exploring the woodland, meadow, and reflective lake. Photo: submitted
From July 22 to September 4 the whole family will want to spend the day on the Front Field with 5 exciting play zones, jam-packed with activities to suit every age and every interest.
Burn off some energy in the Active Zone with football, badminton, hockey, tennis, rounders, and a run track.
If creativity is your thing, head to the Creative Zone with opportunities to do chalk art, paint a pebble, tell stories and engage in imaginative games.
Are you a nature-lover? Get hands on in the Nature Zone, where you can explore with our accessible dig beds and mud kitchen and have fun in the sand pit. Or, for some quiet time, head into the sensory tent to wind down.
Filled with dramatic flair? The Performance Zone is calling you to the stage! Dress up and put on a play in the theatre area, or how about pretending to be a member of Clumber Park's staff or run your own store?
If it's all about play, the Loose Parts Zone is a treasure trove for the imagination. From building blocks to pipe play, and fossil digging to den building.
There’ll also be a straw bale maze to explore and axe throwing and archery to have a go at on some days. The play zones are free, normal admission/parking charges apply. Photo: Rachel Atkins
Langold Country Park, located just 5 miles north of Worksop in the village of Langold covers an area of 300 acres of parkland. Designated as a Local Nature Reserve, the park links into Dyscarr Wood and features woodlands, wildlife and butterfly meadows, a large fishing lake and play areas. Photo: Rachel Atkins
The Canch, on Priorswell Road is a popular place to take a picnic and enjoy the great outdoors. The park also boasts a splash pad and plenty of playground equipment to keep thr kids entertained. Photo: jason chadwick