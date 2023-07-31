The top 5 outdoor venues to visit with the kids this summer holidays in and around Worksop

2 . Clumber Park

From July 22 to September 4 the whole family will want to spend the day on the Front Field with 5 exciting play zones, jam-packed with activities to suit every age and every interest. Burn off some energy in the Active Zone with football, badminton, hockey, tennis, rounders, and a run track. If creativity is your thing, head to the Creative Zone with opportunities to do chalk art, paint a pebble, tell stories and engage in imaginative games. Are you a nature-lover? Get hands on in the Nature Zone, where you can explore with our accessible dig beds and mud kitchen and have fun in the sand pit. Or, for some quiet time, head into the sensory tent to wind down. Filled with dramatic flair? The Performance Zone is calling you to the stage! Dress up and put on a play in the theatre area, or how about pretending to be a member of Clumber Park's staff or run your own store? If it's all about play, the Loose Parts Zone is a treasure trove for the imagination. From building blocks to pipe play, and fossil digging to den building. There’ll also be a straw bale maze to explore and axe throwing and archery to have a go at on some days. The play zones are free, normal admission/parking charges apply. Photo: Rachel Atkins