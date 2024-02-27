Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Saturday and Sunday March 9 and 10 families can make a saving of £14 on mum’s Sundown Adventureland ticket, compared to the normal cost of an adult ticket.

The enchantingly designed theme park specifically for the under 10s reopened its doors after a winter hiatus in February and plays host to thousands of families every year, looking to make magical lifelong memories.

A local attraction for over 50 years, the park is encouraging its guests to spend quality time together over the celebratory weekend and enjoy everything the much-loved attraction has to offer, including all the firm favourites - Jolly Pirate Boat Ride, Giddy Piggies, Rocky Mountain Railroad and indoor play area and café Crash Landings, where families can treat mums to a tasty breakfast butty or a hearty lunch to fuel them for all the fun.

Sundown Adventureland

Debs Griffin, director at Sundown Adventureland said: “As a family-owned park and founded by our own matriarch and grandmother, Audrey, we really value special family days and want to ensure everyone has a chance to enjoy them.

“Sundown encourages adventure, imagination and fun in the fresh air, and with over 30 play park, rides, soft plays and themed areas, there’s something for

everyone to enjoy in all weathers.”

At The Four Seasons Arena, guests can enjoy homemade packed lunches, take shelter from any spring showers and have a long-awaited sit down after a busy morning or afternoon exploring. They can also meet their favourite Sundown characters throughout the day.

Wild Acre Village, Sundown’s onsite accommodation, is an extra opportunity to treat special mums and mother figures, with overnight stays available at the

magical park’s themed lodges, which sleep up to 10 people.

To book visit www.sundownadventureland.co.uk/events/mothers-day/

Tickets are £24 for adults or children over 90cm, with children under 90cm going free.