That means you’ll be needing some ideas for how to make the best of your time. So we have compiled a fresh list of no fewer than 28 things to do and places to go across Worksop, Retford, Mansfield, Ashfield and the wider Nottinghamshire area, including family days out.

The region’s theatres are taking centre stage with a whole host of entertaining shows in the coming days. ‘The Magical Mayhem Show’ is sure to light up Worksop’s Acorn Theatre, while the music of the Glenn Miller Big Band is sure to get Retford’s Majestic Theatre in the swing. Even Southwell Minster gets in on the act with a performance of ‘Romeo And Juliet’.

Mansfield’s Palace Theatre pays tribute to big names, such as Neil Diamond, Bob Marley, Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet, Depeche Mode, Human League and Tears For Fears, as well as hosting hit shows such as ‘That’ll Be The Day’ and ‘Vampires Rock’.

The Nottinghamshire Festival Of Science And Curiosity has two more days to run to coincide with the half-term break. Workshops and events grace venues such as Bassetlaw Museum, Worksop Library, Retford Library, Mansfield Museum, Mansfield Woodhouse Library and Blidworth Library.

Also with half-term in mind are several hands-on events at The Harley Gallery at Welbeck, a magical fairy trail at Rufford Abbey Country Park, family fun activities at Mansfield Museum, a treasure hunt at Bull Farm Park in Mansfield, a new play area at Selston and historical high jinks at Bolsover Castle.

Before you set off for your chosen destination, please check its website to confirm opening times and admission prices. Have a great weekend!

1 . Magical mayhem with Andy and Lewis Half-term fun is guaranteed at Worksop's Acorn Theatre tomorrow (11 am and 2 pm) when one of the UK's top children's entertainment acts, Andy and Lewis, present the 'Magical Mayhem Show'. The famous, wacky double act promise a terrific show, packed with magic, balloon-modelling and laughter, for youngsters aged two to ten. Expect lots of audience participation too.

2 . Lego workshop for children There's nothing like Lego to keep the children occupied, so why not take them along to a free Lego workshop at Bassetlaw Museum in Retford on Friday (10 am to 3 pm) as part of the Nottinghamshire Festival Of Science And Curiosity? There's no need to book. Just drop in and let their creative constructions skills bloom.

3 . Fairy trail for the kids at Rufford Country Park Take the kids on a magical fairy trail at Rufford Abbey Country Park any day this half-term, including at the weekend, until Sunday, February 25 (10 am to 3.30 pm). Embark on a whimsical journey through woodlands, meadows and lakes, where fairies and pixies await. Encounter enchanting beings, enjoy interactive fun and let imaginations soar. Trail sheets can be picked up from the courtyard gift shop.

4 . Make your own musical bell tree Youngsters aged five to 11 are invited to make their own musical bell tree from recycled materials at a hands-on workshop with sculptor Phil Neal, being held at The Harley Gallery at Welbeck on Saturday (10 am to 4 pm). Phil will guide them through the process of constructing their masterpiece., encouraging them to think creatively about their design. He will then bring to life is own organophone.