Summer of play at Worksop's Clumber Park

By Kate Mason
Published 16th Jul 2024, 13:46 BST
The team at Worksop’s Clumber Park is gearing up for a series of fun-filled activities as part of the Summer of Play programme.

The 3,800-acre parkland will be hosting a variety of activities for children during the summer holidays from sports and games to crafts and theatre.

Work has taken place to transform acres of the Front Field into zones that will include areas to play sports from football to rounders, get creative with art and dance, and get close to nature.

A tepee and marquees have been erected to provide quieter areas with activities for younger children and toddlers.

The events will run from July 22 to September 5 22 July–5 September

A spokesman said: “The Front Field will be the centre for family fun, with plenty of opportunities to challenge one another with creative play, loose parts play, active play from football and badminton to rounders, nature play and performance play.

"There’s an area for youngsters to get creative with art and dance or get hands-on in the nature zone, where they can explore dig beds and have fun in the sand pit. There’s even a Toddler Zone. Just a short distance from the busy field is a quieter area with a marquee for toddler-centred play.”

A whole host of additional drop-in events will also be on offer across the summer school holidays including storytelling, facepainting, and sports coaching.

Normal admission charges apply/free for National Trust members.

For a full list of activities click here

