Despite the weather feeling more autumnal than summery, the nostalgic theme park for under 10s near Retford, is still celebrating summer.

Recently shortlisted UK Theme Park Awards ‘Best Theme Park for Toddlers’ and ‘Best Customer Service’, the 50-year-old park is encouraging its guests to put the mobile phones to one side and spend quality time together.

Debs Griffin, director at Sundown Adventureland, said: “My grandmother opened the park for families because she loved bringing everyone together to make special memories and that legacy lives on. Summer is one of my favourite times of year, because everyone feels more relaxed, and there’s lots of laughter around the park – even in the rain.”

Summer holiday fun at Sundown Adventureland

With outdoor rides including Jolly Pirate Boat Ride, Monkey Mayhem Driving School and Rocky Mountain Road, as well as indoor favourites Crash Landings and Rodeo Corral Indoor Play, plus the newest addition, the Four Seasons Arena, providing warm shelter from the showers, it’s the perfect place to unwind with the family.

“No matter the weather, we’ve seen lots of guests enjoying themselves this week and making the most of all the many rides, play parks and attractions we have here. Whether your little one is a thrill seeker, an explorer or prefers to use their imagination, there’s something for all under 10s at Sundown and we pride ourselves on the park’s ability to bring together families for a day or weekend of quality time.”

The park’s overnight accommodation, Wild Acre Village, is also celebrating its one-year anniversary since opening, giving the guests who have stayed in the last year, a way to extend their fun and make the most of their visit.

Shaun Malvern, also a director at Sundown Adventureland, said: “We’re always so grateful to our visitors for leaving fantastic Trip Advisor reviews, buying annual passes and continuing to return year after year. Being nominated for awards and seeing sold out accommodation is the icing on the cake.”