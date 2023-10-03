Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The National Trust is collaborating with BAFTA® award-winning production studio, Aardman, and global art producer, Wild in Art, to bring one of Aardman’s best loved characters to Clumber Park in Nottinghamshire this winter.

From November 18 to January 7, 12 uniquely designed sculptures of Shaun the Sheep will be positioned at iconic locations across Clumber for Shaun the Sheep: Find the Flock at Clumber Park, a free, family-friendly art trail for visitors to follow.

Each super-sized sculpture, standing at 160cm tall, has been individually designed by artists from across the region and beyond.Shaun the Sheep: Find the Flock at Clumber Park continues Wild in Art’s mission to take art out of the gallery, making it free and accessible to all.

Molly Van Den Brink, Attractions & Live Experiences Manager at Aardman, says: “We are really excited to be launching this new sculpture trail partnership with Wild in Art and bringing Shaun the Sheep to Clumber Park as the first trail venue this winter. It is the perfect, festive fit.

“We are certain Shaun will feel very at home in such a beautiful, natural setting and can’t wait to see families exploring the grounds and finding the Flock!”

Kate O’Callaghan, Project Manager at Wild in Art, adds: “Wild in Art are delighted to be continuing our ongoing partnership with Aardman to create another activity that everyone can enjoy. Our trails encourage people to get out into the fresh air, experience wonderful art and

discover amazing places within their local area such as Clumber Park. We can't wait for visitors to discover the magic of the trail and see how the artists have brought the iconic character of Shaun the Sheep to life.”