REVEALED: 11 Worksop and Bassetlaw eateries to be awarded 5* hygiene ratings in the last month

Here are the latest Worksop and Bassetlaw restaurants, cafes, pubs, hotels and takeaways to be awarded 5* hygiene ratings in the last month.
If you fancy a light bite or a romantic meal out we’ve got a run down of the latest places to be given a perfect five-star food hygiene rating.
1. The Olive Grove, Bridge Street, Worksop
Tapas restaurant The Olive Grove on Bridge Street in Worksop was rated 5 on September 20 is a firm favourite on the Worskop restaurant scene Photo: Chris Etchells
2. Kings Coffee Shop at Malcoms Taxis, 2 Beardsalls Row, Retford
Kings Coffee Shop was rated 5 on September 22 and is a firm favourite for coffee and cake lovers and also serves up a range of brunch and lunch choices Photo: Google
3. Everest Tandoori at 22 Grove Street, Retford
Everest Tandoori is a popular Indian takeaway and was rated 5 on September 25 Photo: Google
4. The Pantry 8020
The Pantry 8020 at Grove House Farm, 27 Grovewood Road, Misterton, Nottinghamshire; rated 5 on September 8 Photo: National World