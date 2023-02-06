Shireoaks Carnival - 60's theme.Picture: St Lukes Primary School float.

The event takes place at Shireoaks Sports & Social Club and will feature the crowning of the carnival king and queen, fun games, children’s rides, craft stalls and a whole host of entertainment.

Throughout the day, visitors will be able to watch a range of gripping performances from a brass band, dance groups, wrestlers and martial artists.

For those fancying a snack or a drink, there will be plenty of choices. From Gyros to BBQ, fish and chips, much will be available from catering vans, plus inside the social club.

Families are encouraged to come along from 2pm to 6pm and bring along a picnic blanket to make the most of the day.