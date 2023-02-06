News you can trust since 1895
Shireoaks Carnival Saturday 1st July 2023 2-6 pm.

Shireoaks Carnival is taking place on Saturday July 2 with a jam packed schedule of free family fun on offer.
By Kate Mason
Published 26th Jun 2023, 12:52 BST- 1 min read
Shireoaks Carnival - 60's theme.Picture: St Lukes Primary School float.Shireoaks Carnival - 60's theme.Picture: St Lukes Primary School float.
Shireoaks Carnival - 60's theme.Picture: St Lukes Primary School float.

The event takes place at Shireoaks Sports & Social Club and will feature the crowning of the carnival king and queen, fun games, children’s rides, craft stalls and a whole host of entertainment.

Throughout the day, visitors will be able to watch a range of gripping performances from a brass band, dance groups, wrestlers and martial artists.

For those fancying a snack or a drink, there will be plenty of choices. From Gyros to BBQ, fish and chips, much will be available from catering vans, plus inside the social club.

    Families are encouraged to come along from 2pm to 6pm and bring along a picnic blanket to make the most of the day.

    For more information visit www.facebook.com/ShireoaksCarnival or email [email protected]