Passionate journey: legacy shines through Humanship UK launch
Zoe Saari, is a seasoned therapist and life coach with two decades of empowering individuals under her belt.
However, it is not about the milestones, but about how these 20 years have culminated in a groundbreaking initiative set to redefine personal growth and connection.
For years, Zoe has been helping people navigate life's labyrinth, find hope, and conquer inner battles. Her unique ability to tap into the human spirit has seen countless transformations, from the timid whispers of self-doubt to the resounding echoes of self-discovery.
And now, Zoe is embarking on a new chapter – one that promises to be her most impactful yet.
With the launch of Humanship UK in South Leverton, Bassetlaw, on September 30, her dream of synergizing her therapeutic prowess with a lifelong love for horses is becoming a reality.
This visionary endeavour is a culmination of years spent honing the craft of empowerment.
Imagine a space where therapy, nature, and the wisdom of horses converge to forge a sanctuary of healing and growth. It's not just a launch; it's an unveiling of a movement that beckons individuals to embrace their potential and rewrite their narratives.
With Humanship UK's launch, Zoe invites people to learn about the transformational power of connection – with oneself, with nature, and with the incredible therapy horses that are at the heart of this endeavour.
To attend the launch with Zoe, local businesses and speaker Emma Sheardown, and learn more about Zoe’s plan for the future of this not-for-profit organisation, book at humanshipuklaunch.eventbrite.co.uk