Government funding to tackle crime area in Worksop where people feel ‘forgotten’

The area has some of the highest concentrations of crime and anti-social behaviour in Nottinghamshire, according Caroline Henry, county police and crime commissioner.

The funding from the Home Office is aimed at tackling neighbourhood crime, ASB and helping combat violence against women and girls in public places.

Plans could include installing CCTV, street lighting, free home security devices and gating off alleyways.

Bassetlaw Council is due to receive the funding through Mrs Henry’s office, with £164,056 allocated across 2023/24 and 2024/25 – £69,835 will be available from October 2023 to March 2024 and £73,519 from April 2024 to March 2025.

The authority has previously been successful in winning Safer Streets Funding from Whitehall, working together with Mrs Henry.

The council and Mrs Henry have selected an area for the funding which is known as a “hotspot” for the type of crime which will be targeted.

The Sandy Lane area of Worksop has been chosen “on the basis of the criteria of neighbourhood crime and ASB”, council documents state.

The Safer Streets Fund is “central to the Government’s mission of levelling up”, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said last month.

Council documents state the money would lead to “a more visible presence in the town centre with the ability to deal with incidents and breaches expeditiously, and to act as a deterrent for unacceptable behaviour”.

They say: “This would help to address some of concerns about perceptions of safety raised by traders, shoppers and visitors.”

Mrs Henry said: “We have listened to the people of Worksop. They do feel sometimes like they are forgotten and I wanted to assure them I’m determined that funding goes where it is needed.

“We’ve already invested nearly £1 million of additional funding in Worksop, and we’re now looking to do even more so people can benefit.”