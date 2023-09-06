Northern Trust is "pleased" to announce the acquisition of Vesuvius Business Park in Worksop.

Northern Trust said it was “pleased” to announce the acquisition of Vesuvius Business Park, a 4.13-acre site and comprising of 16 trade counter units and three retail buildings.

The development of the site was completed in 2021 and current occupiers on site include Kitchen Craft, Burger King, Just Tyres and Subway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Northern Trust, a family owned private company, established in 1962, has a “track record in property investment development and strategic land regeneration.”

Tom Parkinson, Northern Trust director, said: “This high quality development compliments our Midlands portfolio as we continue to expand through strategic multi-let acquisitions and developments.

“Currently our portfolio supports in the region of 25,000 jobs across the UK providing space for the SME business community.”

MK2 Real Estate advised Northern Trust on the acquisition and undertook the building survey of the site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mark Johnson, MK2 director, said: “Vesuvius Business Park is a well-located prime asset with just two remaining units to let.

“It achieves above average rentals, providing a new build addition to the Northern Trust portfolio.”

Vesuvius, accessed off Sandy Lane, is prominently located close to the A57 and opposite the Asda superstore.

The units remaining available cover 1,208 sq feet and 3,816 sq feet respectively.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The site will be managed by Northern Trust’s Midlands office, with the Midlands region now extending to 1.4 million sq feet in 33 locations.