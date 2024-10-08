New board shares its vision for Retford Town Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Businesses, residents, and visitors to Retford Town centre are getting the chance to find out more about the town’s new Partnership Board and its future ambitions thanks to two drop-in sessions this month.

The Retford Town Centre Partnership Board has been created to drive forward initiatives and improvements for the town that were identified as part of the area’s neighbourhood plan consultations but weren’t applicable to planning.

This process created a ‘Vision for Retford’, which the board has used to put forward several proposals that aim to improve facilities and enjoyment of the town centre.

These include smartening up the streetscape with new black and gold benches and bins, refurbishment of streetlights and other street furniture, greater investment in the safety and security of the town and the creation of a new youth café.

Rick Brand, Chair of the Retford Town Centre Partnership Board said: "The Partnership Board provides a unique opportunity to deliver major capital investment into the Town Centre, identified during the consultation for the Town Centre Neighbourhood Plan, which will significantly improve facilities for its businesses, residents and visitors."

A drop-in session for businesses is being held on Thursday 10th October at Retford Town Hall, between 2pm and 7pm, where they can find out more about the board and its aims.

Advisers will also be on hand to discuss the current UK Government funded grants including the Shopfront Grant, where new and existing businesses can get funding of up to £20k to improve their shop fronts and disabled access, as well as other funding opportunities including decarbonisation grants.

Members of the public will then get the chance to find out more about the proposals and the Board’s ambitions at Retford Big Market Day on Saturday 19th October between 10am and 2pm.

Cllr Steve Scotthorne, Cabinet Member for Identity and Place said: “We hope businesses and residents will come to these drop-in sessions and take the opportunity to meet members of the board and see for themselves the ambitious plans the partnership has for Retford town centre.

“It’s also a great chance for businesses to learn more about the current UK Government funded grants we are distributing, that are available to support them.”

The Retford Town Centre Partnership board is made up of representatives from local organisations, all with a vested interest to improve the town. This includes Bassetlaw District Council, Retford Business Forum, Retford Civic Society, Nottinghamshire County Council, Retford Charter Trustees, North Notts BID, North Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire Community Rail Partnership, East Midlands Chamber of Commerce, and local businesses.