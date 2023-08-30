Japan Fest is going to make its mark in Worksop on October 22 for one day only.

With the support of Bassetlaw District Council, the entire Town Hall will be transformed into a magnificent celebration of Japanese culture, bringing a tantalising taste of Japan to the heart of Worksop.

From mesmerising martial arts demonstrations, Anime and cultural performers, captivating Japanese arts and crafts to mouth-watering authentic handmade cuisine, and even Kimono Dress Up!

Get ready for a cultural experience unlike any other as Japan Fest makes its way to the Worksop Town Hall on the 22nd of October

Presented in association with Otaku World, Japan Fest takes place in Worksop on Sunday October 22 from 11am to 6pm. Tickets are £9 each online or £10 on the door, Under 3’s can go free.