Olde worlde charm has been retained in the sympathetic restoration of this lovely cottage.

The stone built property at Hill Top, Bolsover, has explosed beams on the ceilings, wooden doors fitted with latches and a pantry with a stone slab.

On the market for £229,950, the cottage accommodates two reception rooms, kitchen with cellar and separate utility room/pantry, three bedrooms and a four-piece bathroom.

There is a compact garden with paving slabs and gravel at the rear of the house.

The cottage has views of Bolsover Castle and is within easy walking distance of the town centre.

For further information on the property, which is listed on Zoopla, contact Wilson Estate Agents on 01246 920685.

1 . Bolsover cottage The cottage at Hill Top, Bolsover, is on the market for £229,950. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . KItchen The kitchen area has a range of fitted storage cabinets with wooden worktops and an integrated oven and hob. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Dining area The open-plan dining area with the kitchen beyond. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Lounge This cosy area to relax in measures 3.90metres x 3.50metres. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales