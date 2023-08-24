Derbyshire property: Olde worlde charm of three-bedroom cottage with views of Bolsover Castle and within walking distance of town centre
Olde worlde charm has been retained in the sympathetic restoration of this lovely cottage.
The stone built property at Hill Top, Bolsover, has explosed beams on the ceilings, wooden doors fitted with latches and a pantry with a stone slab.
On the market for £229,950, the cottage accommodates two reception rooms, kitchen with cellar and separate utility room/pantry, three bedrooms and a four-piece bathroom.
There is a compact garden with paving slabs and gravel at the rear of the house.
The cottage has views of Bolsover Castle and is within easy walking distance of the town centre.
For further information on the property, which is listed on Zoopla, contact Wilson Estate Agents on 01246 920685.
