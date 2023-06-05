News you can trust since 1895
Fun for all the family with Summer activities programme at Clumber Park

Clumber Park is hosting a range of family friendly activities this Summer with five exciting play zones.
By Kate Mason
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read

From July 22 to September 4 families can make the most of the longer days, warmer weather, and spend quality time together as part of the National Trust’s Summer of Play.

Burn off some energy in the Active Zone with football, badminton, hockey, tennis, rounders and a run track.

If creativity is your thing, head to the Creative Zone with opportunities to do chalk art, paint a pebble, tell stories and engage in imaginative games.

Summer of Play at Clumber Park
    Are you a nature-lover? Get hands on in the Nature Zone, where you can explore accessible dig beds and a mud kitchen and have fun in the sand pit. Or, for some quiet time, head into the sensory tent to wind down.

    Filled with dramatic flair? The Performance Zone is calling you to the stage! Dress up and put on a play in the theatre area, or how about pretending to be a member of Clumber Park's staff or run your own store?

    If it's all just about playing, the Loose Parts Zone is a treasure trove for the imagination. From building blocks to pipe play, and fossil digging to den building.

    There’ll also be a straw bale maze to get lost in, led multi-sports sessions to take part in, with axe throwing and archery to have a go at too. With refreshments and snacks on hand, and shaded areas to relax in, Clumber Park’s Summer of Play offers something for all ages to enjoy.

    Find out more at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/clumber-park/events

