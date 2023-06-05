Pack a picnic and enjoy a series of literary classics on the Parsonage Lawn, in front of the lake.

Shakespeare’s classic comedy of love and intrigue, magic and mayhem, is brought to life by family favourites Quantum Theatre on Friday July 28 at 6.30pm.

Live performances set to take place at Clumber Park

On Friday August 11 at 6.30pm Heartbreak Productions present Sense & Sensibility and on Friday August 25 at 6.30pm Heartbreak Productions present MacHamLear, a farcical piece of new writing from award-winning playwright Michael Davies.

Clumber Park boasts 3,800 acres of parkland providing the perfect backdrop for relaxing, exploring and spending time together with family.

The park is also home to the 18th century, four-acre walled kitchen garden featuring the longest glasshouse in National Trust care.

The destination is popular for cycling and walking.