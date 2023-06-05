News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’

Clumber Park to host series of open-air theatre performances

Residents can enjoy enchanting theatre performances in the grounds of Clumber Park this Summer.
By Kate Mason
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 12:40 BST

Pack a picnic and enjoy a series of literary classics on the Parsonage Lawn, in front of the lake.

Shakespeare’s classic comedy of love and intrigue, magic and mayhem, is brought to life by family favourites Quantum Theatre on Friday July 28 at 6.30pm.

Read More
'Quintessentially British' -- maypole milestone is celebrated in Wellow
Live performances set to take place at Clumber ParkLive performances set to take place at Clumber Park
Live performances set to take place at Clumber Park
Most Popular

    On Friday August 11 at 6.30pm Heartbreak Productions present Sense & Sensibility and on Friday August 25 at 6.30pm Heartbreak Productions present MacHamLear, a farcical piece of new writing from award-winning playwright Michael Davies.

    Clumber Park boasts 3,800 acres of parkland providing the perfect backdrop for relaxing, exploring and spending time together with family.

    The park is also home to the 18th century, four-acre walled kitchen garden featuring the longest glasshouse in National Trust care.

    The destination is popular for cycling and walking.

    To find out more and book tickets visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/clumber-park

    Related topics:ResidentsClumber ParkShakespeareNational Trust