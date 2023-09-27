News you can trust since 1895
Free workshops and craft sessions at Worksop Library

Families are invited to take part in a series of free workshops and craft sessions at Worksop Library.
By Kate Mason
Published 27th Sep 2023, 08:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 08:57 BST
Fun Palace returns to Worksop Library for its 6th year on Saturday October 7 with a variety of drop-in activities and experiences including microscope experiments, stop-motion animation, roman coil pot making, cardboard houses and paper dolls to colour and dress.

Fun Palace visitors can drop in at any time between 10am and 3pm to discover a variety of different arts, science, health and heritage activities aimed at anyone of any age.

The hugely successful Fun Palace returns to Worksop Library for its 6th year.
    Peter Gaw, Chief Executive Officer at Inspire said: “We are excited to be welcoming visitors to our Worksop Library Fun Palace for its 6th year! We hope that people of all ages come along and be part of the fun as they try out a variety of free and fun activities and see what we have to offer in the library. The library is at the heart of the community, and we hope events such as the Fun Palace encourages everyone to come together.”

    The Fun Palace event starts at Worksop Library at 10am on Saturday 7 October. Further information about the event, including the full event schedule and how to book tickets can be found at inspireculture.org.uk/worksoplibraryfunpalace2023

    Fun Palaces is a free, nationwide campaign for culture at the heart of community and community at the heart of culture happening over the weekend of the 6 October – 8 October 2023. Each Fun Palace celebrates the unique skills and passions of local people – run by, for and with the local community.

