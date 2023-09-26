Worksop music festival
Preparations are underway for a mini music festival in Worksop.
The organisers of the Whitwell Festival of Music are holding a mini festival as the usual festival did not take place for restructuring reasons.
The event will take place on October 27 and 28 – the first night in the Holmfield Arms, then all day Saturday at the Community Centre.
Karl Phillips and the Rejects are set to headline the event.
The event is free on Friday, £15 a ticket for Saturday visit www.whitwellfestivalofmusic.org.uk