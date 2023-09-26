News you can trust since 1895
Worksop music festival

Preparations are underway for a mini music festival in Worksop.
By Kate Mason
Published 26th Sep 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 14:57 BST
Karl Phillips and the Rejects will headlineKarl Phillips and the Rejects will headline
Karl Phillips and the Rejects will headline

The organisers of the Whitwell Festival of Music are holding a mini festival as the usual festival did not take place for restructuring reasons.

The event will take place on October 27 and 28 – the first night in the Holmfield Arms, then all day Saturday at the Community Centre.

Karl Phillips and the Rejects are set to headline the event.

The event is free on Friday, £15 a ticket for Saturday visit www.whitwellfestivalofmusic.org.uk

