Free festive activities lined up for all the family to enjoy in Worksop and Retford

The Christmas countdown is well and truly on and families in Worksop and Retford can look forward to a series of free festive activities.

Anticipation is building for several free family events delivered by North Notts BID in partnership with Worksop and Retford business forums.

The festivities start on Saturday November 25 and Sunday 26 in Worksop and Retford respectively.

Sally Gillborn MBE, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “The Christmas events are always an amazing spectacle across the district to celebrate with friends and family, and we’re proud to be offering even more opportunities in our packed programme this year for the community to get involved.”

The Worksop festivities commence at 12 noon with a raft of activities including entertainment on the stage and street throughout the day, and free bauble decorating organised by the Worksop Charter Trustees.

Residents can buy presents from a selection of shopping stalls from local businesses and enjoy tasty treats from food and drink vendors, as well as an opportunity to meet Santa Claus in the courtyard at The Lion Hotel, Bridge Street.

There will also be a free lantern making workshop until 4.15pm, which will be followed by a short parade of the lanterns up to the stage. After a civic ceremony at 5pm, there will be a live performance from Elton John tribute Eltonesque at 5:30pm, culminating with the lights switch on and fireworks display at 6pm.

The event at Retford Market Square begins at 10am on Sunday November 26 and includes a range of free family activities, entertainment and food and drink offerings, with the lights switch on set to commence at 5pm - followed by a closing performance from Eltonesque.

Sally added: “Our free family events are the perfect way to bring together our community to celebrate the start of the festive season, where people can feast on delicious food and drink, shop for Christmas gifts, enjoy live entertainment and watch the beautiful lights switch on before they illuminate our towns for the weeks to come.