Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Worksop to take questions on illegal immigration, the economy and the NHS from residents.

Mr Sunak arrived at Cafe-Neo in the Priory Shopping Centre in Worksop for the Q&A session where he took questions from residents on a variety of topics.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, the Conservative MP for Bassetlaw attended to help field audience questions along with Mansfield's Conservative MP Ben Bradley.