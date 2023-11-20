News you can trust since 1895
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Worksop for Q&A session

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Worksop to take questions on illegal immigration, the economy and the NHS from residents.
By Kate Mason
Published 20th Nov 2023, 11:43 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 11:43 GMT
Mr Sunak arrived at Cafe-Neo in the Priory Shopping Centre in Worksop for the Q&A session where he took questions from residents on a variety of topics.

Brendan Clarke-Smith, the Conservative MP for Bassetlaw attended to help field audience questions along with Mansfield's Conservative MP Ben Bradley.

Following his time in Worksop the Prime Minister headed to Derbyshire and visited The Bolsover School.

