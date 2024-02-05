Free family friendly events to celebrate science and curiosity in Bassetlaw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A programme of family friendly activities is taking place across the district as part of the Nottingham Festival of Science and Curiosity being held during half term week.

The festival showcasing science, technology, engineering, and maths, is hoping to get young people exploring, experimenting, and asking questions about the world around them.

The Bridge in Worksop and Bassetlaw Museum in Retford are among the locations hosting interactive, fun, free workshops between the 12th and 16th of February.

Cllr Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Identity and Place said: “We are delighted to be able to support these free family events taking place across the district as part of the Nottingham Festival of Science and Curiosity.

“These interactive activities will help bring to life the world of science, technology, engineering and maths to a wider audience and provide inspiration.”

Events in Bassetlaw include star spotting in an inflatable planetarium, experimenting with colour through tie dying and a question-and-answer session exploring the science behind the STEP project in West Burton.

Other free activities are taking place at Worksop, Retford, Harworth and Bircotes and Langold libraries.

Among the organisations who have been lending their support, UKAEA, Trelleborg and the University of Sheffield