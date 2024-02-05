News you can trust since 1895
Free family friendly events to celebrate science and curiosity in Bassetlaw

The wonder of space, controlling small robots and the future of energy production is being brought to life through a series of free events being supported by Bassetlaw District Council.
By Kate Mason
Published 5th Feb 2024, 12:42 GMT
A programme of family friendly activities is taking place across the district as part of the Nottingham Festival of Science and Curiosity being held during half term week.

The festival showcasing science, technology, engineering, and maths, is hoping to get young people exploring, experimenting, and asking questions about the world around them.

The Bridge in Worksop and Bassetlaw Museum in Retford are among the locations hosting interactive, fun, free workshops between the 12th and 16th of February.

Bassetlaw Council. Photo: Mark FearBassetlaw Council. Photo: Mark Fear
    Cllr Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Identity and Place said: “We are delighted to be able to support these free family events taking place across the district as part of the Nottingham Festival of Science and Curiosity.

    “These interactive activities will help bring to life the world of science, technology, engineering and maths to a wider audience and provide inspiration.”

    Events in Bassetlaw include star spotting in an inflatable planetarium, experimenting with colour through tie dying and a question-and-answer session exploring the science behind the STEP project in West Burton.

    Other free activities are taking place at Worksop, Retford, Harworth and Bircotes and Langold libraries.

    Among the organisations who have been lending their support, UKAEA, Trelleborg and the University of Sheffield

    For more information on Bassetlaw FOSAC events and to book onto activities click here

