MP Welcomes Worksop fundraiser to Parliament

A fundraiser who has raised over £137,000 for Retina UK through Worksop’s Got Talent visited Parliament in recognition of his work.
By Kate Mason
Published 5th Feb 2024, 10:45 GMT
Brendan Clarke-Smith welcomed James Clarke to Parliament, in recognition of his tireless fundraising efforts for Retina UK over the last few years.

To date, James has raised over £137,000 for Retina UK - a national charity who support those living with inherited sight loss - through Worksop’s Got Talent. The show has been running for eight years.

James watched Prime Minister’s Questions before visiting Downing Street and having a tour of Parliament with Brendan Clarke-Smith.

James Clarke said: "Brendan has been a long-term supporter of both Worksop's Got Talent and Retina UK, the charity that the event is in aid of, so it was so lovely and incredible to be invited to join him in Parliament and to walk down Downing Street. To be given a tour of such a historic place, and to attend Prime Minister's Questions, was surreal but so amazing and I felt very lucky to be there!"

Brendan Clarke-Smith said: “It was a pleasure to welcome James’ down to Parliament for the day last week. I hugely admire his dedication to fundraising for Retina UK. I thoroughly enjoyed watching Worksop’s Got Talent last year, and it is a brilliant way of showcasing local talent whilst also raising money for a very noble cause. I look forward to watching it again this year.”

