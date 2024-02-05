Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brendan Clarke-Smith welcomed James Clarke to Parliament, in recognition of his tireless fundraising efforts for Retina UK over the last few years.

To date, James has raised over £137,000 for Retina UK - a national charity who support those living with inherited sight loss - through Worksop’s Got Talent. The show has been running for eight years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

James watched Prime Minister’s Questions before visiting Downing Street and having a tour of Parliament with Brendan Clarke-Smith.

Brendan Clarke-Smith welcomed James Clarke to Parliament, in recognition of his tireless fundraising efforts for Retina UK over the last few years.

James Clarke said: "Brendan has been a long-term supporter of both Worksop's Got Talent and Retina UK, the charity that the event is in aid of, so it was so lovely and incredible to be invited to join him in Parliament and to walk down Downing Street. To be given a tour of such a historic place, and to attend Prime Minister's Questions, was surreal but so amazing and I felt very lucky to be there!"