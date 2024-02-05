Worksop and Retford businesses sign up to North Notts independent business initiative

Eyre's of Worksop and Miss Poppy's Coffee shop have joined North Notts Indies.

The North Notts Indies launched by North Notts BID has already attracted 133 independent businesses.

The group offers a central point to communicate, connecting and supporting more small businesses, giving them the opportunity to develop the group moving forwards.

Independent businesses in Worksop and Retford town centres are encouraged to join forces by becoming part of the North Notts Indies community group. The launch coincides with the rollout of the BID’s Valentine’s Day trails, running until Sunday February 11.

As part of the indies group, North Notts BID will provide a dedicated listing on an indies directory page on the BID website to promote their businesses. This will contain information on their offerings, as well as further details including a link to their website, social media channels and telephone numbers.

A dedicated webpage and Facebook page has also been set up, providing a central contact point that will enable the indies to share experiences and potentially inter-trade with other likeminded businesses that are part of the group.

Sally Gillborn, chief executive of North Notts BID, said: “Independent businesses are the life and soul of town centres and it’s important that as a BID we recognise the importance of these. North Notts Indies aims to provide that opportunity for promotion of our independent businesses and to celebrate everything that’s great about our small business offering.”

The launch of North Notts Indies is marked by the rollout of the BID’s Valentine’s Day trails. Those looking to take part can scan a QR code from promotional posters, located in participating town centre businesses, or check out North Notts BID social pages. Participating businesses in Worksop include Café Neo, Priory Cards and Hollywood Nails, while Retford’s hosts include Wonderland Bookshop, Top Pick Toys and Teasdales Bakeries.

Diana Kaponas, manager at Café Neo, a BID member based in Worksop, said: “As an independent business who has been trading in Worksop for more than 17 years, we are delighted to be part of the North Notts Indies initiative. We are also thrilled to be taking part in the Valentine’s Day trail in Worksop, which will hopefully bring more footfall to the café.”