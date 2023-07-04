The event takes place on Saturday July 8 for a day of performances, music, stalls, and the well-loved parade which will start at Worksop train station at 11am.

Crowds will be cheering all the way along Carlton Road, into the town centre and up Bridge Street.

The Main Stage in Old Market Square will be hosted by drag favourite ‘Vivian Twist’ and feature a line-up including tribute acts Almost P!nk, Do It Like Dua and Take This as well as Esmé Lucas and British actress – star of Bad Girls, Casualty, and Emmerdale –Nicole Faraday.

​Preparations underway for Worksop Pride. Picture by Daniel Wielopolski.

This year will also see a performance from Angie Brown, who had hits in the 90’s with ‘I’m gonna get you baby’ and ‘Playing with knives’ and finishing off the ‘Greatest Day’ will be ‘Take This’ – a tribute act to Take That!

For the first time, a second stage will be placed on Bridge Street, hosted by Emma Maezin – the line is a mixture of professional singers plus acts and singers from the community, from Shab, Ashley Paul, Kian Butler, Maureen McManus and Tiggy Hawke.

The main event is set to start in Old Market Square from 12noon – after a march which is set to start from Worksop Station at 11am.

An after-party, sponsored by LOCKSIDE, will begin at 6pm, with Eva Waye performing.

Organiser and founder Crystal Lucas said: "I lost my mum earlier this year and I’m reminded of when I first came up with the idea of Worksop Pride, she said ’why do we have to have it in our back yard, I replied ’why do I need to go to someone else’s back yard to be me?’