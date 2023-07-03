Welbeck Abbey Brewery has brewed Elder Maria, a extra pale 3.9 per cent elderflower cask ale, using 30kg of locally-foraged Elderflowers. The result is delicate, light and refreshing and perfect for sunny days, the brewery said.

A spokesman from Welbeck Abbey Brewery said: “Interestingly, seasonal beers provide fabulous opportunities for food pairings too. Smashing Pumpkins, a 5.7 per cent warm and spicy auburn beer pairs superbly with a chunky chocolate hazelnut brownie - perfect as the days draw in and you fancy a beer in front of a roaring fire!

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is a joy to celebrate each of the differing British months through food and drink. Locally sourced food is tastier, fresher, more nutritious, and eco-friendlier so why not make the most of this seasonality and pair a harmonious beer to your food?”

Welbeck Abbey Brewery new brew

Welbeck is one of the great traditional landed estates bordering Sherwood Forest. It is home to an artisan village, producing specialist foods and crafts.

The microbrewery is housed in a grade-listed barn and produces hand crafted ales using the estate’s own spring water and a unique strain of nurtured yeast.

Established in 2011 by General Manager and Brewster Claire Monk, the brewery has steadily grown to meet the growing demand for local beer. The team brews over 17,000 pints of award-winning ales each week.

Brewery visits can be arranged upon request.

Advertisement

Advertisement