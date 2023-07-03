News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Worksop brewery launches new brews inspired by the seasons

A brewery near Worksop is launching a new brew inspired by the seasons.
By Kate Mason
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 13:48 BST- 1 min read

Welbeck Abbey Brewery has brewed Elder Maria, a extra pale 3.9 per cent elderflower cask ale, using 30kg of locally-foraged Elderflowers. The result is delicate, light and refreshing and perfect for sunny days, the brewery said.

A spokesman from Welbeck Abbey Brewery said: “Interestingly, seasonal beers provide fabulous opportunities for food pairings too. Smashing Pumpkins, a 5.7 per cent warm and spicy auburn beer pairs superbly with a chunky chocolate hazelnut brownie - perfect as the days draw in and you fancy a beer in front of a roaring fire!

“It is a joy to celebrate each of the differing British months through food and drink. Locally sourced food is tastier, fresher, more nutritious, and eco-friendlier so why not make the most of this seasonality and pair a harmonious beer to your food?”

Welbeck Abbey Brewery new brewWelbeck Abbey Brewery new brew
Welbeck Abbey Brewery new brew
Most Popular

Welbeck is one of the great traditional landed estates bordering Sherwood Forest. It is home to an artisan village, producing specialist foods and crafts.

Read More
Judging to take place for Edwinstowe in Bloom

The microbrewery is housed in a grade-listed barn and produces hand crafted ales using the estate’s own spring water and a unique strain of nurtured yeast.

Established in 2011 by General Manager and Brewster Claire Monk, the brewery has steadily grown to meet the growing demand for local beer. The team brews over 17,000 pints of award-winning ales each week.

Brewery visits can be arranged upon request.

To find out more about the brewery and the different ales visit www.welbeckabbeybrewery.co.uk/

Related topics:Worksop