Chance to win prizes throughout December thanks to giveaway to boost tourism in Worksop

Visit Nottinghamshire has launched one of its largest Christmas giveaways with businesses across the county getting involved and giving away dozens of prizes throughout December for lucky winners.

Visit Nottinghamshire has officially launched its 12 Days of Christmas giveaway campaign in a bid to show off the region’s strong festive tourism offer.

It's hoped that the competition will gain more exposure for Nottinghamshire's Market towns, boosting tourism in Worksop over the Christmas period.

With 20 prizes up for grabs covering a range of interests and audiences, including: a season pass to the horse racing; vineyard tours; afternoon tea; tickets to the theatre; meals out and much more.

12 Days of Christmas Competition in Nottinghamshire

Potential entrants will be particularly interested in one of two overnight stays on offer, giving the lucky winners a luxurious base from which to explore Nottinghamshire.

Visit Nottinghamshire’s Communications and PR Specialist Jack Woolley said: “We’re very pleased to be running a huge giveaway in collaboration with our members again this year and I’d like to thank them for their generosity in providing prizes.

“Every Christmas we run competitions to publicise Notts’ strong festive tourism offer, spreading the word across social media and online in the hope to attract more visitors to the region, which includes a boost for our amazing market towns. Our recent giveaway competition with It’s In Nottingham generated over 3,000 entries from both a UK and International audience.

“We have an excellent festive tourism offering here in Notts and this is just part of the work we’ve been doing to shout about that offering and to boost exposure for our member organisations. We’re proud to be flying the flag.”

Entrants to the competition have until December 12 to enter the competition. All entries will be put into a prize draw and will be in with the chance of winning one of the 20 prizes on offer. Winners will be drawn and contacted on December 13.

Those wanting to enter should head to the 12 days of Christmas giveaway page on the Visit Nottinghamshire website and fill in the online form.