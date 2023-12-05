Christmas has come early for a hotel work syndicate from Retford after scooping £1million in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker.

Members of the Ye Olde Bell Hotel Staff Syndicate pictured include Susan Ellis, Irina Rulyova-Caunce, Angela Kay Tong, Lizzie Bath, Lindsey Fraser, Jenny Prendergast, Sally Copper, Catherine Firth, William Brown and Christopher Jewitt and Darren Gargan.

The 13-strong work syndicate of waiters, office, maintenance and spa staff from the Ye Olde Bell Hotel in Retford have been playing for 15 years together before the big win on November 3.

The Ye Olde Bell Hotel Staff Syndicate normally have a few small wins during the year and use this money to pay for a Christmas meal in January after having worked throughout the festive party season together.

After scooping £76,923 each, the group will have an extra-special traditional post-Christmas party now, but in the meantime they are looking forward to a stocking full of yuletide treats including a trip to Lapland for syndicate leader Darren Gargan.

Darren, 52, the hotel’s Maintenance Manager, said, “As the song says, ‘It’s the most wonderful time of the year’ and to see the faces of everyone who always work hard, but will now also play hard this Christmas, means the world to me.”

Lindsey Fraser, 53 from Retford said, “I was so excited, I was screaming and shouting around the sales office and then went off to find who else was working that day and was in the syndicate. Unfortunately only two were on site so I had to phone the rest. It was a mad, but a lovely few hours telling everyone the amazing news.

“The syndicate stretches across the hotel and spa which is nice. We have the General Manager and Deputy General Manager, Spa Director, people in accounts, a receptionist and of course Darren and myself.”

Darren, who is married with two children, said: “I’ve always wanted to take a trip to Lapland at Christmas and it’s now top of my list.

“The win will make such a difference to so many people, not just the syndicate members, but their families and friends too. And to win just before Christmas is perfect timing.