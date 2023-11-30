A watchdog has hailed the “positive culture” of an apprenticeship training provider that has its roots in Retford and Worksop.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ofsted ran the rule over E-Careers Education Ltd, which took over Consortia Training Ltd a year ago, and gave it a rating of ‘Good’, both overall and in all five individual categories.

In their report, inspectors said: “Most apprentices are very satisfied with the training they receive. They are well motivated, participate well in lessons and complete work on time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They develop their skills and knowledge, and become more effective at work.

Apprentices at E-Careers are said to be "well motivated", and they become "valued employees"

"E-Careers has a positive culture in which friendly and caring coaches support apprentices well. Apprentices behave respectfully towards each other.”

The company’s registered office is named in the Ofsted report as Chapelgate, Retford. But its head office is in Slough, where its founder and principal, Jazz Gandhum, is based. The 45-year-old Mr Gandhum won the UK Entrepreneur Of The Year award in 2017.

E-Careers acquired Consortia, which was based in Worksop, in December 2022 and began providing training apprentices, employed by businesses in the north Nottinghamshire area, the following month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as recruiting apprentices directly, the firm took on 37 who were transferred from another training provider part way through their course.

The founder and principal of E-Careers is award-winning 45-year-old innovator and entrepreneur Jazz Gandhum.

At the time of the Ofsted inspection in October, E-Careers had 111 apprentices on its books, all but two of whom were over 18 years old.

Training was being provided for a variety of apprentices, ranging from budding accountants and business administrators to customer service specialists, data analysts and network engineers.

The report said: “Managers and coaches work well with apprentices to identify the specific skills and knowledge they need.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Coaches prepare training plans that include lessons, worksheets, online learning, research and reading.

"They also take the safety and wellbeing of their apprentices seriously. They provide support and guidance to help apprentices navigate difficulties in their personal lives.”

The inspectors also found that coaches work well with employers and plan courses accordingly. In return, employers “participate well in apprentices’ progress reviews”.

Most coaches “have highly relevant and extensive subject expertise and relevant teaching qualifications”, Ofsted reported.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They provided “clear explanations of topics” and ensured that lessons were “suitably challenging”. As a result, most apprentices became “valued employees”.