A school in Langold that has ambitions to be “the beating heart of the community” has earned lavish praise from the education watchdog, Ofsted.

Inspectors visited Langold Dyscarr Community School, which has 273 pupils aged three to 11 on its books, for a two-day check in September.

They have now published their report and handed the school a rating of ‘Good’, not just overall but also in all five individual categories.

The Ofsted report said: “Pupils, parents, carers and staff are proud of their school. They say it has improved significantly over the last few years.

"The school has high expectations of pupils’ behaviour and achievement. Pupils live up to these.

“Leaders have a clear and ambitious vision for the school. They are determined that it will be the beating heart of the community it serves. They have built a cohesive and talented team of staff.”

The Langold school converted into an academy in April 2019 and became part of the Shine Multi-Academy Trust, which runs six schools in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire. Previously, after its last inspection by Ofsted, it was rated ‘Inadequate’.

The head teacher is Gill Fotheringham, while the trust, headed by chief executive officer Judi O’Leary, is overseen by a board of trustees, chaired by Fiona Boyd.

Inspectors found that pupils “enjoy working with the local community” and that their “nationally recognised allotment is a great source of pride”.

They also behaved well, respecting the school’s values, and “are motivated by the wide range of rewards and incentives on offer”. These included spending time with the school dog, Nala, a two-year-old Golden Retriever.

Ofsted praised the school for prioritising reading and nurturing a love of books among the children. The school’s curriculum, described as “well planned and sequenced” in most subjects, was hailed too. And inspectors were pleased that pupils “learn about a range of cultures, beliefs and religions from around the world”.

Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) “receive the help they need” and “children in the early years get off to a good start”.

The inspectors did recommend a handful of improvements, including checking closely on how early-years children “engage with activities” in an outdoor area.