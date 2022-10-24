The team at Creswell Crags are inviting visitors to take part in a range of spooky activities in the week leading up to Halloween. Whether you’d like to travel back to a time of witchcraft, or carve masterpieces out of pumpkins, there’s bound to be something for all ages.

From October 24 to October 28, Creswell Crags will be offering all the tools you need in a pumpkin carving workshop. The team will have ideas and templates to help carve the best pumpkins – and they will clean the mess. Pumpkins cost £3 each, and no booking is required.

On October 29, Derby Paranormal will be conducting a night of paranormal investigations in Robin Hood’s Cave. There have long been tales of ghostly apparitions on the lake, of visitors feeling a presence, seeing unexplained lights or hearing noises deep in the cave. This Halloween you can learn whether evil lurks in the caves. Participants must be aged 18 and over. Bookings will include a tasty pie meal supplied by Derbyshire Pie & Co on the Welbeck Estate.

There's Halloween activities for all ages at Creswell Crags.

Most Popular

On October 29 and October 30, the Witch Marks Tours will have an even spookier twist. Travel back to a time of superstition and witchcraft and discover the 17th Century secrets of Robin Hood Cave. Your ghostly guide will lead you into the gorge and around the cave, describing their world of plague, fear, and poverty, and explain why they carved protective symbols into the rock all those years ago. Tours will be led throughout the day. Participants must be aged 18 and over.

On October 30, a monthly Stone Age Storytime will be a fun hour of Halloween stories. Children aged five to 11 are urged to dress up for Halloween as they are led on a spooky journey through story and picture books with the resident Stone Age storyteller, Simon, in the wonderful cave of Mother Grundy’s Parlour. Bookings are free for children living within the postcode S80 4** areas, or £3 per child living outside this area.