Creepy vibes! 10 of the most haunted pubs and hotels to visit in Nottinghamshire

The county has long been home to paranormal activity – from mysterious noises and smells to strange sightings and amazing apparitions.
It is said that Nottinghamshire is littered with such a wide range of ghostly goings-on because its past is inextricably linked both to the opulent wealth of the establishment and to the abject poverty of the working class.
If you dare, visit these venues below – whose rich history and age make them ripe for some ghostly experiences.
1. Ye-Olde Trip to Jerusalem
Ye Olde Trip to Jerusalem, Nottingham. Moans and groans are continuously heard from the haunted cellars of this the ancient pub, which could date back as far as 1068 AD.
2. Ye Olde Salutation Inn, Nottingham
This well-loved city centre drinking spot, dating back to 1240, has a claim to being the most haunted pub in the country. One landlord asserted the presence of 89 resident apparitions - terrifying!
3. Sun Inn, Eastwood
This old building contains a number of old garages and outhouses which are reported to be very spooky. It is also known that a resident hung themselves in one of the rooms many years ago. Shadows have passed over guests' heads; feet have been tickled during the night and some have said that they have heard whispering in their ears. It's a nope from me.
4. Bestwood Lodge
Now a successful Best Western hotel, Bestwood Lodge was the love nest of King Charles II and his mistress, actress and orange-seller Nell Gwynn, in the 17th century. Many visitors have reported ghostly encounters, including the smell of oranges, figures disappearing into thin air and the sound of voices coming from the cellar.
