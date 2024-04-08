Bassetlaw museum marks 10th anniversary with events, exhibitions and family open days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Museum of the Horse, Tuxford, celebrates the milestone anniversary with events for all the family to enjoy.

As part of the 10th anniversary celebrations, the Museum will be holding an exhibition of recent acquisitions to the collection from June 9 to the end of August.

The anniversary opening is taking place on Sunday June 9 2pm to 4pm with the Museum open six days a week 9.30am to 4pm Monday – Friday and 9.30am to 1.30pm Saturdays.

From September 9 to 15 there will be a Heritage Open Day event with a Coaching exhibition of the history of our roads and of our coaching town, Tuxford, accompanied by talks.

The Museum, situated in an old Posting House on the original old Great North Road in Tuxford, North Nottinghamshire was opened ten years ago in June 2014, by Sally Mitchell, better known for her art dealing, print publishing and the books she has written.

Sally said: “Having visited the horse museums in Verden, Germany and Saumur in France, I thought it was a great shame that England, a great equestrian country, didn’t have a museum of the horse. It has the racing museum at Newmarket and the Royal Armouries in Leeds, which both have superb collections of a specialised area, none have the full history of the horse.

“The Museum of the Horse houses collections from 600 BC through Roman and Medieval times to the present day and covers items from many parts of the world. It has sections on North and South America, Africa and India, China and Tibet, Japan and Indonesia. It has dedicated sections on Coaching, Veterinary, Children’s items, Racing, Shoeing, Agriculture, Industry and Military.

“It is an amazingly comprehensive collection with many very rare items. I would challenge anyone to be able to say they had seen every item before. People are amazed at the diversity and size of the collections. Nine rooms and nearly two thousand items on show.”