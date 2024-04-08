Worksop’s highest-rated nail salons: 9 of the best places according to Google reviews

We’ve turned to Google reviews to see which nail salons consistently get positive remarks from the people who have actually been there. Here, we have compiled the highest-rated nail salons based on reviews left on Google, in no particular order.
1. The best places to get a manicure
The top rated Worksop nail salons Photo: Adobe
2. Nittiya's Nails & Beauty, Elmton Road, Creswell
Nittiya's Nails & Beauty has a 5 star rating from happy customers on Google reviews. Call 07894 742628 Photo: Submit
3. Amelia Boutique, Long Lane, Carlton-in-Lindrick
A popular choice Amelia Boutique can sort all your manicure needs. It received a 5 star review on Google. Call 07713 558141 Photo: Submit
4. Five Star Nails, Bridge Street, Worksop
Five Star Nails received a 4.9 star rating based on 17 reviews. Call 07444 246256 Photo: Google