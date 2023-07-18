News you can trust since 1895
Award-winning garden near Worksop to open this weekend

Letwell, near Worksop, is home to an award-winning garden which will open for the National Garden Scheme this weekend.
By Julie DavisonContributor
Published 18th Jul 2023, 08:35 BST- 1 min read

Visitors are asked to pre-book to visit the garden at 8 Church Lane, as parking is extremely limited. See ngs.org.uk to book a visit slot from noon-4pm on Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23.

The garden, measuring about a third of an acre, was professionally designed by Sarah Murch, of Ellicar Gardens.

Designed to be drought resistant, the free-flowing lawn is surrounded by colourful, naturalistic borders with shrubs, grasses and perennials.

The view at the garden in Letwell. (Photo by: National Gardens Scheme)The view at the garden in Letwell. (Photo by: National Gardens Scheme)
The view at the garden in Letwell. (Photo by: National Gardens Scheme)
    An informal path runs through a colourful gravel garden, planted with aromatics and grasses, leading to the wildlife pond and sunken garden with oak pergola.

    There is also a short woodland walk, ample seating, with disabled parking on the drive. There is also wheelchair access, with refreshments available and plants for sale.

    The NGS gives visitors access to more than 3,500 exceptional private gardens across the UK, raising money for nursing and health charities.

