Visitors are asked to pre-book to visit the garden at 8 Church Lane, as parking is extremely limited. See ngs.org.uk to book a visit slot from noon-4pm on Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23.

The garden, measuring about a third of an acre, was professionally designed by Sarah Murch, of Ellicar Gardens.

Designed to be drought resistant, the free-flowing lawn is surrounded by colourful, naturalistic borders with shrubs, grasses and perennials.

The view at the garden in Letwell. (Photo by: National Gardens Scheme)

An informal path runs through a colourful gravel garden, planted with aromatics and grasses, leading to the wildlife pond and sunken garden with oak pergola.

There is also a short woodland walk, ample seating, with disabled parking on the drive. There is also wheelchair access, with refreshments available and plants for sale.