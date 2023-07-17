Kym Marsh set to make Worksop's Got Talent return for first time in 5 years

Kym hosted the show back in 2018 and is the first celebrity judge to be announced for the show’s return at North Notts Arena on Friday, November 10.

She hot to fame as part of the BRIT Award-winning, chart-topping pop group Hearsay, before going on to carve out a career as an award-winning actress, best known for her roles in Coronation Street and Waterloo Road.

Kym also presents Morning Live on BBC1 and took part in Strictly Come Dancing last year.

Kym Marsh is returning to Worksop's Got Talent

She can currently be found on the UK tour of Take That’s Greatest Days musical.

She said: ““I had such a great time in 2018 and I’m really excited to be a part of Worksop’s Got Talent once again. See you there!”

James Clarke, event organiser, says: “Worksop’s Got Talent is returning with an almighty bang this year and I’m so pleased to welcome Kym back to our show. Who will be joining her on the judging panel? All will be revealed soon, so get buying your tickets!”

Tickets for Worksop’s Got Talent’s 2023 final are on sale now from www.ticketsource.co.uk/worksopsgottalent.

Since 2016, Worksop’s Got Talent has raised a staggering £105,000 for national sight loss charity Retina UK, as well as winning seven awards, selling out six times (with 700 guests each year) and earning the event organiser invitations to Buckingham Palace and the House of Commons. Celebrity judges take to their seats year after year and this year’s line-up is set to be the best one yet, with further announcements to follow, organisers said.

It’s not too late to audition to perform in front of 700 local people and an all-star celebrity judging panel in November.

There are no age restrictions to take part and wannabe finalists should email [email protected] with their full name, age, talent and contact number.

Applicants will then be invited to an audition on Saturday, September 2. Previous contestants have gone on to perform at high-profile corporate gigs, go viral online with millions of views and even appear on several TV programmes, including The Voice UK.

As well as celebrity judges, high-profile celebrities make virtual appearances too, with Boris Johnson, Piers Morgan and James Corden amongst the biggest names to appear during the final over the years.