Leading entertainment's operator announced as partner for Worksop's revamped Priory Centre

Offering a new entertainment and leisure venue in the town centre has been a key focus of the council’s plans to date, and BPL has now been confirmed as its official partner who will develop and manage the dedicated entertainment and leisure site.

This new offering is expected to attract more people to the town centre and support the retail and food court provision at the Priory Centre. The plans include a bowling alley, climbing wall, indoor adventure play area and a café.

As well as currently managing four leisure sites on behalf of the council in Bassetlaw, BPL successfully operates several entertainment, events and leisure venues across Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire, including its flagship Metrodome complex in Barnsley.

An artist's impression of the revamped centre

Michael Hirst, Chief Executive of BPL said: “We are delighted to be partnering on this exciting new project and believe it will be a fantastic family entertainment venue attracting people into the town centre.”

The priory centre redevelopment is part of the £17.9 million UK Government funded Levelling Up project to transform Worksop Town Centre. The council and partners will contribute an additional £2 million in funding to support the project.

Councillor Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Identity and Place at Bassetlaw District Council said: “I am delighted that BPL will be providing and managing this exciting new addition to the Priory Centre.

The new leisure offering will include a climbing wall

"They have an excellent track record of managing venues like this and have increased the number of people using our own leisure centres to record levels. I look forward to them replicating this success with our new venture.

“Bringing a leisure and entertainment venue to the Priory Centre gives people another reason to come into Worksop. By offering a mixture of leisure and entertainment alongside shops and a new food court, we hope to drive footfall to the town centre, making it a more attractive proposition for retailers, residents and visitors alike.”

Residents can see the initial plans for the re-development of the Priory Centre by visiting the Bassetlaw District Council website or visiting their engagement hub on the corner of Bridge Place, opposite Café Neo from July 20.