Grants up for grabs to boost creative and heritage projects in Bassetlaw

Bassetlaw District Council’s Arts and Heritage Grant Programme, which is part by the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, is offering groups, organisations and charities the chance to apply for grants of between £500 and £5,000, as well as smaller grants of between £500 and £1,000.

Applications are welcome from both constituted and non-constituted organisations and the grant could help to create and deliver new projects such as hosting music, dance and drama workshops, create artworks, sculptures, murals in the community, or even help to host a mini-festival.

Other examples include heritage projects that will allow people to learn more about their communities or creative projects that could support greater health and well-being.

Bassetlaw Council headquarters.

Councillor Julie Leigh, Cabinet Member for Identity and Place, said: “This grant programme will provide a huge number of possibilities for communities and groups to develop new and exciting projects.

“The scope for this funding is very wide and we are looking forward to seeing a diverse range of submissions from across the district. There are some amazing groups and organisations in Bassetlaw, whose work greatly benefits people in their community. I know that this funding will be vital to continuing the work they do.”

The funding is part of a package of measures that will be delivered over the next two years, thanks to Bassetlaw District Council securing more than £3.3million of the Government’s UKSPF monies. This will help to fund projects and initiatives that build pride in place and increase life chances across three key areas - Community and Place, Local Businesses and People and Skills.