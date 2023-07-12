News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Visit Sherwood Pines and colour your way to victory in Forestry England’s Zog colouring competition!

Forestry England Sherwood Pines is excited to announce the launch of their summer fun Zog colouring competition, an exciting opportunity for young artists to showcase their creative skills and win a fabulous Zog prize bundle.
By Laura HowardContributor
Published 12th Jul 2023, 09:14 BST- 1 min read

With a range of roar-some goodies up for grabs, including a Zog soft toy and activity book, this competition is not to be missed!

With prizes for the winning picture, and two runners up, Sherwood Pines invites participants to unleash their imagination and be as colourful, arty and sparkly as they like.

Whether you prefer bright colours or subtle shades, the Zog colouring sheet is a blank canvas just waiting for your artistic touch.

A mother and two children having fun on the Zog activity trail. Photo by: Forestry EnglandA mother and two children having fun on the Zog activity trail. Photo by: Forestry England
A mother and two children having fun on the Zog activity trail. Photo by: Forestry England
Most Popular

    So, grab your colouring tools and get ready for an adventure with Zog..

    To enter the competition, follow these simple steps:

    • Head to Sherwood Pines and pick up a free colouring sheet. Get creative, feel free to be as colourful and arty as you like;
    • Ask a grown-up to fill in your contact details on the back of your masterpiece. This information is vital to ensure that we can reach out to the lucky winners;
    • Put your completed entry into the Zog colouring competition post box, which will be located at the visitor welcome point. Make sure to drop off your entry before the competition closes on October 31, 2023.

    Now, here is the exciting part…

    The Forestry England team at Sherwood Pines will carefully evaluate all entries and select the winner and the two runners up based on their artistic talent and creativity.

    Once the judging process is complete, the lucky winners will be contacted directly.

    Winners will be rewarded with an incredible bundle of Zog goodies, including an adorable Zog soft toy who will become your loyal friend, and an engaging activity book to further explore the world of Zog; an extraordinary collection of goodies that any Zog fan would treasure.

    So, do not miss this incredible chance to win the ultimate Zog prize bundle! Head to Sherwood Pines, let your creativity soar, and submit your entry to the Zog colouring competition today.

    Remember, the deadline for entries is October 31, 2023.

    Related topics:Forestry England